Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Theft in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal trespass in the 600 block of Douglas.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Cleveland.
Aggravated battery in the 1300 block of Lape.
Theft in the 500 block of West Voorhees.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 100 block of North Virginia Avenue.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Chandler.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Reckless discharge in the 1100 Holiday Drive.
Deceptive practice in the 400 block of Brunswick Lane.
Aggravated battery and criminal damage in the 1200 block of Saratoga. Multiple arrests.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Maple.
Criminal trespass in the 500 block of North Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Bowman and Main. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of East Madison.
Domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of May.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of East Madison.
Aggravated battery and mob action in the 800 block of North Logan.
Battery in the 800 block of North Logan.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Giddings.
Criminal trespass in the 200 block of Stroup.
Sunday:
Driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance at North Vermilion and East Clay.
Domestic battery at OSF, 812 N. Logan Avenue.
Possession of cannabis at BP Gas, 121 S. Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Tillman Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Cypress.
Criminal trespass at Arcadia Care, 1701 N. Bowman.
Criminal damage at Rent A Center, 618 N. Gilbert.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Disorderly and reckless conduct in the 400 block of Ontario. A woman was arrested.
Theft and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Vermilion, Indianola.
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant at Tedd’s, 101 W. Main, Hoopeston.
Harassment by telephone in the 200 block of West Front, Fairmount.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Indiana, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
