Incidents reported to the following calls:
Danville
Sunday:
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of Tilman.
Criminal damage at East English and Fowler Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of East Roselawn.
Aggravated assault and disorderly conduct in the 2900 block of East Main.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Battery in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 100 S. Griffin.
Theft and unlawful use of another’s credit card in the unit block of East South.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Lakeview Avenue, Danville.
Burglary in the 1400 block of Oakwood Avenue, Danville.
Resisting and obstructing a police officer in the 100 block of Olive, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 23300 block of North 2050 East, Bismarck.
Criminal damage to property in the 11600 block of Catlin-Homer Road, Catlin.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
