Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Domestic battery at Voorhees and Franklin.
Retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell. A woman was arrested.
Battery at Main Package, 732 E. Main.
Battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of West Raymond Avenue.
Criminal damage and criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Burglary in the 1100 block of East Seminary.
Aggravated battery in the 2900 block of East Main.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Monday:
Burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Reckless discharge in the 200 block of Grace.
Reckless discharge in the 400 block of Anderson.
Disorderly conduct at Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Theft and criminal trespass at Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Obstructing identification and wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Domestic battery and wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of West 13th, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Danville, Westville.
Battery in the 300 block of South State, Westville.
Domestic dispute in the 200 block of God’s Acre, Catlin.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Cleary.
Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Domestic battery at Voorhees and Franklin.
Retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell. A woman was arrested.
Battery at Main Package, 732 E. Main.
Battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of West Raymond Avenue.
Criminal damage and criminal trespass in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Burglary in the 1100 block of East Seminary.
Aggravated battery in the 2900 block of East Main.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Pennsylvania.
Monday:
Burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Reckless discharge in the 200 block of Grace.
Reckless discharge in the 400 block of Anderson.
Disorderly conduct at Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Theft and criminal trespass at Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Obstructing identification and wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Domestic battery and wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of West 13th, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Danville, Westville.
Battery in the 300 block of South State, Westville.
Domestic dispute in the 200 block of God’s Acre, Catlin.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Cleary.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.