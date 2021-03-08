Incidents reported to police included:
Saturday:
Theft at Sunshine Liquors, 2130 E. Main.
Sunday:
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of South Gilbert.
Possession of meth at Jackson and English. A man was arrested.
Assault in the 900 block of Cleveland.
Theft at Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Domestic battery at Lake Forest Apartments, 2320 N. Vermilion.
Battery and mob action at Ellsworth Park.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of East Winter.
Aggravated domestic battery at the OSF emergency room, 812 N. Logan.
Theft in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Sunday:
Possession of controlled substance in the 300 block of South State, Westville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at the IGA, 707 N. State, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Possession of meth in the unit block of Riley, Westville. A man was arrested.
Monday:
Battery in the 300 block of East North, Ridge Farm.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of East North, Ridge Farm.
Burglary at Railroad Avenue and Gilbert, Rossville.
Driving while suspended and possession of meth with intent in the 2100 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
