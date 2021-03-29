Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Giddings.
Aggravated battery and resisting an officer at North and Hazel. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of Robinson.
Unauthorized use of debit card in the 900 block of Chandler.
Domestic battery at Cleveland and Beard.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of East Seminary.
Criminal damage to vehicle at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of East Winter Avenue.
Battery at Main and Griffin.
Disorderly conduct at Lee’s Famous Recipe, 501 N. Gilbert.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Assault and disorderly conduct in the unit block of Lake. A woman was arrested.
Fire investigation in the 600 block of Plum.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1500 block of East Fairchild.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Theft at Coultas Recycling, 123 N. 2nd, Danville.
Burglary at West Stufflebeam Drive and Watson, Rossville.
Domestic dispute in the 600 block of Plum, Catlin.
Sunday:
Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of East Maple, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
