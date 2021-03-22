Police responded to the following incidents:
Danville
Sunday:
Theft in the unit block of West North.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Battery in the unit block of West Bluff.
Residential burglary in the 1300 block of Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct at Lowe’s, 3636 N. Vermilion.
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of West Bridge.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Circle K, 1622 Georgetown, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of Elly Cove, Oakwood.
Reckless driving at West Newell and Vermilion, Danville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Disorderly conduct in the 3800 block of North Lake Boulevard, Danville.
Battery in the 100 block of East 7th, Tilton.
Civil dispute in the 300 block of Kansas, Danville.
Theft at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville.
Residential burglary in the 15900 block of East 580 North, Georgetown. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1100 block of Cleary, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Resisting arrest and criminal trespass (x2) in the 300 block of South Main, Rankin. A man was arrested.
Burglary from a motor vehicle at Love’s, 17919 Newtown Road, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Driving under the influence in the 900 block of Glendale, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.