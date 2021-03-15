Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Driving under the influence and wanted on a warrant at Williams and Kansas. A woman was arrested.
Theft at Carnaghi’s, 1110 N. Collett.
Criminal damage to property at the Riverside Inn, 57 S. Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Fairchild and Walnut. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespassing to property at Commercial and Elizabeth. A woman was arrested.
Theft at Griffin and Cleveland.
Recovered property at Pizza Hut, 133 N. Gilbert.
Recovered property in the unit block of North Alexander.
Domestic battery and criminal trespassing in the 200 block of Clements.
Criminal trespassing in the unit block of North Jackson.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Driving while suspended at East Ross Lane and Creenwood Cemetery, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Hegeler Avenue, Danville.
Driving under the influence in the 10100 block of Kickapoo Park, Oakwood.
Monday:
Assault in the 24000 block of State Route 1, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Champaign Avenue, Allerton.
Wanted on a warrant at Budget Motel, 2516 Georgetown Road, Danville.
Driving after suspension at Phillips 66, 1717 N. State, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
