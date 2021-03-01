Incidents reported to police include:
Danville
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Redden.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Clyman.
Domestic disturbance in the 700 block of West Williams.
Theft in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Criminal damage at the Candlelite Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion.
Fraud at the BP gas station, 3910 N. Vermilion.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 400 block of Harmon.
Driving while suspended at East Voorhees and Griffin. A man was arrested.
Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon at Bowman and Brook. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1300 block of North Franklin.
Battery at McDonald’s, 101 N. Bowman Avenue. A man was arrested.
Possession of meth (x2) at East Main and Park. Multiple arrests were made.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Criminal trespass and obstructin at Sportsman’s, 140 N. State, Westville.
Burglary in the 100 block of Smith, Westville.
Driving while suspended at Georgetown Road and Arlington Drive, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at Casey’s General Store, 112 Chicago, Rossville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Valley Run Mobile Home Park, 1800 Perrysville Road, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1200 block of Thomas, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 23800 block of Mill, Georgetown.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
