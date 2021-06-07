Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of Cleveland.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of Wayne. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 2700 block of Townway.
Aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated domestic battery in the 1600 block of North Gilbert.
Theft at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Driving while suspended in the 900 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of North Griffin.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 1600 block of Valleyview.
Sunday:
Aggravated battery at Jack Flash, 510 N. Gilbert.
Assault in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 600 block of North Beard.
Theft at My Brothers, 536 E. Main.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Columbus.
Wanted on a warrant and battery at Skyline Drive and Westview.
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of North Hazel. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Garden Drive.
Assault in the 500 block of Harvey.
Aggravated assault at Main and Corrinne.
Criminal damage to property in the 700 block of East South.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Lake.
Violation of an order of protection in the 500 block of East Main.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Fowler.
Criminal trespassing in the 300 block of Harmon.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of North Bowman.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Rhea, Danville.
Fraud in the 5400 block of Highland Park, Danville.
Illegal dumping at North 2050 East and East 2050 North, Danville.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Forest Park Drive, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Casey’s, 750 S. State, Westville.
Theft and burglary in the 30600 block of Cedar, Armstrong.
Theft in the 3300 block of Gifford Avenue, Armstrong.
Battery in the 700 block of Mill, Georgetown.
Burglary in the 1600 block of Urbana, Westville.
Driving while revoked and wanted on a warrant at Georgetown Road and Greenwood Boulevard, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 7700 block of North and 1325 East, Georgetown.
Stolen vehicle in the 100 block of South Vermilion, Potomac.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of East Thompson Avenue, Hoopeston.
Wanted on a warrant in the 6500 block of Walnut, Collison. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of West Lake Boulevard, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 23500 block of Shake Rag, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Victor, Westville.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Keegan, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of East Penn, Hoopeston.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of Highland Park, Danville.
Domestic disturbance in the 200 block of South Orr, Sidell.
Driving while revoked at the 215 mile marker of I-74, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of East Young Avenue, Hoopeston.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.