Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Driving while restricted, public nuisance, possession of controlled substances (x2) and possession of meth at Griffin and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 900 block of Shasta.
Stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of East Williams.
Domestic battery and criminal trespass to property in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Violation of an order of protection, criminal trespass to property, residential burglary, felony criminal trespass and criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive. A man was arrested.
Theft of motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Harmon.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Grace. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Aggravated driving under the influence in the 1000 block of Giddings. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of North Logan.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 1100 block of North Griffin.
Aggravated assault in the 600 block of East South.
Assault in the unit block of Lake.
Monday:
Criminal damage at Gao Grotto in the 2400 block of Denmark.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Tillman Avenue.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Driving while suspended in the 300 block of East Collett, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the McHenry County Jail, Woodstock. A man was arrested.
Theft in the unit block of Lenover.
Monday:
Aggravated battery to a police officer in the 300 block of Timbercreek Lane, Danville.
Possession of meth at West Myers and Atwood, Tilton.
Criminal damage to state property at Lake Vermilion County Park, 2607 Denmark, Danville.
Criminal damage at Lake Vermilion County Park, 2607 Denmark, Danville.
