Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Domestic battery at Townway Place.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Bensyl.
Battery in the 1200 block of East Fairchild.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Pixley.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1000 block of Clarence.
Domestic battery in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1800 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended and notice to appear at Griffin and English. A woman was arrested.
Monday:
Battery and criminal damage at Village Court.
Reckless discharge in the unit block of South Alexander.
Criminal trespass at the Logan ER, 812 N. Logan Ave.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Iroquois County Jail. A man was arrested.
No valid driver’s license in the 900 block of North and Route 1, Westville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1700 block of North Main, Georgetown.
Criminal damage to property in the 300 block of Victor, Westville.
Monday:
Towed motor vehicle in the 3800 block of North, Hoopeston.
Domestic battery in the 210 Jules, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
