Incidents reported to police included:
Sunday:
Driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Fire investigation in the 100 block of Tennessee.
Theft in the unit block of South Virginia.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 200 block of Dawn.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of Chandler.
No valid FOID and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1100 block of Meadow.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal trespassing in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Missing person in the 1000 block of Knollcrest.
Disorderly conduct in the 1800 block of East Main.
No valid drivers license at East 14th and Thomas, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault in the 1100 block of Meadow, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and resisting arrest in the 5200 block of Cedar, Georgetown.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Orlea, Westville.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Arlington, Danville.
Monday:
Battery in the 700 block of Commercial.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 300 block of Henderson, Rossville.
Driving after revocation at West 5th and North L, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant in the 17800 block of East and 1290 North, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
