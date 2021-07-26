Incidents reported to police included:
Sunday:
Theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Recovered property in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft at Tractor Supply, 3623 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Fowler. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Recovered property in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Battery at OSF, 812 N. Logan.
Aggravated battery in the 1300 block of North Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant at East Main and Illinois.
Monday:
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of East Seminary.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Theft of services in the 100 block of Jones Lane, Danville.
Aggravated assault in the 200 block of Spelter, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of South Scott, Westville. A man was arrested.
Missing person in the 200 block of West North, Ridge Farm. Missing is Edwin C. Pruitt.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 100 block of Arlington Drive, Danville.
Driving while suspended in the 900 block of East and Route 136, Potomac. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of West 14th, Tilton.
Battery in the 600 block of Highland, Danville.
Battery in the 5200 block of Cedar, Georgetown.
