Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Domestic battery in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Harmon.
Theft in the 400 block of Chandler.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 2700 block of Townway.
Robbery at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell.
Theft in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Reckless discharge of a firearm and criminal damage in the unit block of South State.
Telephone harassment in the unit block of Cronkhite Avenue.
Retail theft at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell.
Retail theft at Walgreen’s, 400 W. Fairchild.
Domestic battery and theft in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of North Franklin.
Recovered property in the 1000 block of Koehn.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of Mabin.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of North Franklin.
Theft in the 600 block of North Collett.
Stolen vehicle in the 400 block of Chandler.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Park.
No valid driver’s license at Griggs and North Collett.
Armed robbery at North Vermilion and East Williams.
Driving while license suspended and wanted on a warrant at North Vermilion and East Williams.
Sunday:
Aggravated discharge in the 1100 block of Fowler.
No valid driver’s license at South Virginia Avenue and Utah.
Domestic battery and interference in the 1100 block of Wabash.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Retail theft in the 1600 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of South Dixie Highway, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 1200 block of North State, Westville.
Theft in the 1000 block of Glendale, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while license suspended at the 214 mile marker of I-74, Tilton.
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant at South Gilbert and East 3rd, Danville.
