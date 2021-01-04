Incidents reported to police included:
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the 900 block of North Collett.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of North Walnut.
Residential burglary in the 1100 block of Grant.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of West Madison.
Reckless discharge at Fairchild and Giddings.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Cronkhite. A woman was arrested.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 600 block of Sage.
Disorderly conduct and assault in the 100 block of Kentucky.
Criminal sexual assault in the 1200 block of Marion.
Theft at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Carrigan.
Use of account with intent to defraud at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Driving while suspended at Ambassador and Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Sunday:
Criminal damage at Watchfire Signs, 1015 Maple.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South. A man was arrested.
Harassment by phone in the 500 block of Grant.
Possession of a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Commercial.
Disorderly conduct at Williams and Bremer.
Criminal sexual assault in the 800 block of North Logan.
Driving while license suspended in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Saturday:
Domestic dispute in the 17700 block of East 670 North, Georgetown.
Disorderly conduct and domestic battery in the 500 block of North John, Fithian.
No valid driver’s license and wanted on a warrant at Route 136 and Wesley, Henning. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the 6900 block of East 980 North, Fairmount.
Sunday:
Criminal damage in the 100 block of South Scott, Oakwood.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Sunset Drive, Westville.
Fraud in the 23500 block of North Henning, Danville.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Gray, Sidell.
Driving while suspended in the 1600 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Theft in the 400 block of Boiling Springs Road, Danville.
Driving while revoked at Grape Creek and Perrysville, Danville. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Ohio Avenue, Westville.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 800 block of Kingsdale, Tilton.
Burglary to vehicle in the 1000 block of Lawndale, Tilton.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of West Washington, Hoopeston.
