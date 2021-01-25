Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Unlawful visitation interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Theft of mislaid property in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Columbus.
Theft in the 300 block of Porter.
Wanted on a warrant (Vigo County) in the 1300 block of Harmon. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 100 block of West 7th.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 600 block of Bryan.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Residential burglary in the 1800 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Sunday:
Criminal damage to residence in the 700 block of South 2nd Avenue, Hoopeston.
Assist other agency on I-74 at the 216 mile marker, Vermilion County.
Domestic battery in the 15900 block of 2nd, Westville.
Driving while suspended at Catlin-Homer Road and 580 East, Fairmount. A man was arrested.
Deceptive practice in the 100 block of North State, Westville.
Monday:
Missing person in the 17000 block of North 1200 East, Oakwood. Missing is Kenneth D. Miller.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
