Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Friday:
Fraud in the 3300 block of Fairway Drive.
Criminal damage in the 3300 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Recovered property at McDonald’s, 109 S. Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of Hazel.
Identity theft in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Order of protection violation in the 200 block of North Hazel.
Driving while suspended at Voorhees and Jackson. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at East Fairchild and Moore. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery and criminal damage in the 100 block of National Avenue.
Saturday:
Theft at Great Clips, 3100 N. Vermilion.
Battery at Circle K, 610 S. Bowman Avenue.
Illegal sale of liquor to a minor at Sunshine Liquors, 2013 E. Main.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 100 N. Griffin. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Probation violation in the 200 block of Lahr. A man was arrested.
Arson in the 900 block of Lewis Lane.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Koehn.
Theft and possession of another’s credit card in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Theft in the 16500 block of Arrowhead.
Criminal damage, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer in the 700 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of North Hazel.
Disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of North Walnut.
Harassment in the 1400 block of Cleveland.
Deceptive practice in at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Driving while suspended at South Griffin and Texas Avenue. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary in the 400 block of Buchanan.
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of Cleveland. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary and criminal damage in the 1300 block of Chandler.
Sunday:
Disorderly conduct at Steak N Shake, 408 S. Gilbert.
Vermilion County
Friday:
Theft at Little Nugget, 6 S. Henning.
Burglary in the 9800 block of Glenburn, Oakwood.
Aggravated assault in the 1300 block of West Williams, Danville.
No valid driver’s license in the 100 block of National, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Rhea, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 27700 block of North 990 East, Potomac. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 200 block of Heritage Trace, Danville.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of East Winter, Danville.
Fraud in the 400 block of Harmon, Fairmount.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while suspended at Route 49 and U.S. 136, Armstrong. A man was arrested.
Saturday:
Wanted on a warrant at Village Pantry, 502 N. Main, Georgetown.
Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of West Franklin, Fithian.
Domestic battery in the 13500 block of North 1775 East, Danville.
Battery at the Sportsman Inn, 140 N. State, Westville.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 1300 block of 2nd Avenue, Danville.
Possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle at Lake Vermilion County Park, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (X2) at Lake Vermilion County Park, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Sunday:
Traffic accident in the 500 block of East Seminary Avenue, Hoopeston.
