Incidents reported to police included:
Sunday:
No valid driver’s license at West Williams and Robinson.
No valid driver’s license at English and Gilbert. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Child custody dispute in the 300 block of Porter.
Theft in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Bradley.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Illinois.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Griggs.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 300 block of South Kansas Avenue.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of North Scott, Westville.
Driving while revoked at Catlin-Homer Road and 920 East, Fairmount. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Dolack, Westville.
Possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 600 block of East 13th, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Champaign County Jail. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle in the 700 block of East and 3400 North, Potomac.
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Driving after suspension at the Circle K, 1622 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
