Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Criminal trespass and violation of an order of protection in the 2200 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of West Williams. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of Ridgeview.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of North Franklin.
Burglary to motor vehicle at the OSF Cancer Center, 806 N. Logan.
Aggravated discharge in the 1700 block of East Fairchild.
Driving after suspended at Vermilion and Ridgeview.
Battery in the 200 block of Stroup.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Monday:
Domestic battery in the 5000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Deceptive practices in the 7700 block of East 1950 North, Oakwood.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Ohio, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at 1800 East and 2650 North, Bismark. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Jewel, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Iroquois County Jail. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
