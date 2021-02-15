Incidents reported to police included:
Saturday:
Battery in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Townsend.
Sunday:
Violation of an order of protection in the 1700 block of North Bowman.
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of North Grant.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Oak.
Wanted on a warrant at Mach One, 510 N. Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Possession of meth in the 3600 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Home invasion in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Monday:
Aggravated battery in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Theft in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of God’s Acre, Catlin.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Henning, Danville.
Residential burglary in the 100 block of Rhea, Danville.
Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of East McKibben, Rossville.
Theft of motor vehicle in the 100 block of South Main, Rankin.
Monday:
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of East Court, Fairmount.
Criminal damage and theft in the 1500 block of Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
