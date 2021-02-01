Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Chandler.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and California.
Domestic battery int eh 1200 block of Freeman.
Battery int eh 1600 bloc, of Beechwood.
Battery in the 1100 block of Oak.
Driving under the influence at Denmark Road and Winter Avenue. A man was arrested.
Possession of cannabis and no valid driver’s license at Vermilion and Newell.
Domestic battery and obstructing a police officer in the 1200 block of Clarence. Two men were arrested.
Aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Disorderly conduct at the Candle Lite Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion.
Battery and wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Monday:
Driving under the influence and obstructing in the 900 block of North Hazel.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Harassment in the 100 block of Vance Lane, Oakwood.
Fraud in the 3100 block of Hilltop, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Monday:
Telephone harassment in the 400 block of Chandler, Fairmount.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
