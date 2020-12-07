Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Reckless discharge in the 1600 block of East Voorhees.
Battery in the 1400 block of North Gilbert.
Unlawful restraint at Danville Correctional Center, 3820 E. Main.
Criminal damage in the 2400 block of East Main.
Abandoned vehicle in the 100 block of Delaware.
Retail theft at Casey’s, 845 E. Voorhees.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of Sheridan. A man was arrested.
No valid drivers license at Main and State. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and No valid drivers license in the 100 block of South Buchanan. A man was arrested.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 500 block of Harmon.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Skyline.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 600 block of Bryan.
Sunday:
Stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Driving while suspended and public nuisance at Fowler and Clyman. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespass in the 1300 block of North Franklin.
Criminal damage at Griffin and English.
Wanted on a warrant at Seminary and Crawford. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 2500 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the unit block of Minnesota.
Aggravated discharge of firearm in the 1000 block of North Hazel.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 700 block of West Fairchild.
Sunday:
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the unit block of Delaware.
Battery in the 1600 block of Beechwood Dr.
Possession of a controlled substance in the unit block of South State.
Battery at My Brothers, 536 E. Main.
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of North Griffin. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Towed motor vehicle at Route 1 and 3450 North, Rossville.
Theft in the 100 block of Flathill, Oakwood.
Monday:
Driving after suspension at King and 14th, Tilton.
