The following incidents were reported to police:
Sunday:
Residential burglary in the 700 block of Oak.
Burglary in the 600 block of Jewell.
Residential burglary and criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Aggravated battery at Candlelite Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion.
Driving while suspended in the 100 block of Pennsylvania. A woman was arrested.
Theft of lost or mislaid property at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Burglary in the 800 block of North Franklin.
Retail theft and criminal trespass at Jack Flash Gas Station, 510 N. Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Repossession in the 1600 block of Main.
Visit interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Theft in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Harassment via electronic device in the 100 block of Delaware.
Battery in the 1100 block of Fowler.
Monday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
Sunday:
Found bike in the road in the 400 block of East Lincoln, Hoopeston.
Burglary at Switchgrass Tiny Houses, 2202 Kickapoo Park Drive.
Domestic disturbance in the 600 block of East 13th.
Towed motor vehicle in the 12700 block of East 2000 North, Danville.
Reckless conduct at Grape Creek and Perrysville Avenue, Danville.
Theft in the 100 block of East Attica, Rossville.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Boiling Spring Road, Danville.
Monday:
Domestic dispute in the 15900 block of Old West Newell, Danville.
