Incidents reported to police included:
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Illinois.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Beechwood. A man was arrested.
Theft of lost property at Big Lots, 20 N. Gilbert.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft at Rescue Mission, 834 N. Bowman.
Disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Martin.
Monday:
Criminal trespass in the 100 block of South Griffin.
Reckless discharge in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Custody dispute in the 900 block of Kingsdale Avenue.
Credit card fraud in the 6000 block of East 2150 North, Fithian.
Monday:
Leaving the scene of an accident in the 300 block of Harmon.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.