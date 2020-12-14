Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Disorderly conduct at Popeye’s, 3530 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage at Dominoes, 714 N. Gilbert.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of Robinson.
Criminal damage at First Midwest Bank, 100 N. Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Driving while suspended at Fairchild and Martin. A woman was arrested.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Sunday:
Driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of West Fairchild.
Notice to appear in the 2700 block of Townway.
Reckless discharge in the 100 block of Cronkhite.
Reckless discharge at North Alexander and Seminary.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Arlington Drive.
Theft in the block of Virginia.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage in the 300 block of Robinson.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
