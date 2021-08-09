Incidents reported to police included:
Sunday:
Battery in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Criminal damage and aggravated battery in the 1700 block of Deerwood.
Theft in the 200 block of Grace.
Home invation, criminal damage, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint in the unit block of National.
Retail theft and criminal trespass in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Theft of motorcycle in the 300 block of Newell.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of North Franklin.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Sidell.
Driving while suspended at Bowman and Main. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 600 block of Plum.
Traffic accident at Bowman and Main.
Disorderly conduct at Hardee’s, 15 W. Fairchild.
Domestic battery in the 1400 block of East Fairchild.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Chandler.
Aggravated battery in the 3400 block of East Main.
Aggravated assault in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Wanted on a warrant at North Franklin and West Davis.
Sunday:
Burglary at Hillery Mini-Storage, 505 N. Henning, Danville.
Driving while revoked at Victor and Scott, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of East 5th, Tilton.
Possession of meth and no valid driver’s licenese at Emerson and Glendale, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Recovered property in the 300 block of West Williams, Danville
Telephone harassment in the 1800 block of Perrysville, Danville
Criminal trespassing to property in the 10400 block of North 600 East, Fairmount.
Disorderly conduct in the 11000 block East 1500 North, Catlin.
Violation of a bail bond in the unit block of Parkview Court, Hoopeston.
