Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Domestic battery, battery and aggravated assault at May and Giddings.
Battery and criminal damage to property in the 900 block of West Hazel. Two were arrested.
Forgery in the 1100 block of North Jackson.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Bismark. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Edgewood. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 100 block of Francis.
Domestic battery and theft in the 300 block of South Gilbert.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Harmon.
Disorderly conduct in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Aggravated domestic battery in the unit block of North State.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Possession of meth in the 200 block of North Market, Hoopeston.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of Ohio Avenue, Westville.
Missing person in the 41300 block of Main, East Lynn.
Violation of an order of protection at the Circle K, 610 S. Bowman, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at Dolbee and Oakwood, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Driving while revoked at South 4th Avenue and West Lincoln, Hoopeston.
Monday:
Towed motor vehicle at Murray Clark and Highland Park, Danville.
