Police responded to the following calls:
Danville
Sunday:
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of East South.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Recovered property in the 300 block of Lynch Road.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of James Place.
Burglary from motor vehicle in the unit block of College.
Theft in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Redden and Clyman.
Fraud in the unit block of East 5th.
Vermilion County
Saturday:
Fraud in the 500 block of North Gilbert, Danville.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of East Woodyard, Ridge Farm.
Domestic battery at North Guthrie and West 3rd Avenue, Rankin.
Burglary in the 400 block of North Main, Rankin.
Theft in the 100 block of South High, Indianola.
Theft in the 600 block of East 13th, Danville.
