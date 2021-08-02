Incidents reported to police included:
Sunday:
Domestic dispute in the 1000 block of North Robinson.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of South Collett. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Martin.
Armed robbery in the unit block of Home.
Motor vehicle theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant (x3) in the 400 block of West Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Driving while license suspended and disorderly conduct at East Main and North Buchanan.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Washington.
Criminal trespass in the 1800 block of East Main.
Sunday:
Burglary to vehicle in the 10800 block of Catlin-Indianola Road, Catlin.
Burglary to vehicle in the 100 block of Spelter.
Violation of sex offender registration in the 200 block of West Vermilion, Catlin.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of East 8th, Tilton.
Criminal damage to property in the 3100 block of Old Covington Road, Danville.
Criminal trespass to property in the 300 block of South Vermilion, Potomac.
Criminal trespass to property in the 14900 block of Catlin-Tilton Road, Danville.
Criminal trespass to state supported property at the Vermilion County Airport, 22633 N. Bowman Ave., Danville.
