Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of South Kansas.
Criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of East Main.
Driving suspended at Vermilion and Voorhees.
Domestic battery and possession in the 300 block of Plum.
Theft in the 3400 block of East Main.
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Driving under the influence in the 100 block of West Ellsworth Avenue.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Delaware.
Assault in the 900 block of West Columbia.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 100 block of Bremer Avenue.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of East Winter.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of North Jackson.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Obstructing a police officer in the 1200 block of East Williams.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Harrassment by telephone in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville.
Criminal sexual assault in the unit block of Greenwood Drive, Danville.
Credit card fraud in the 1800 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of North Jackson, Danville.
Possession in the unit block of Parkview Court, Hoopeston.
Criminal damage in the 17800 block of East 1290 North, Danville.
