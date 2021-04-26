Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Aggravated fleeing and eluding in the 900 block of East Winter. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 800 block of North Bowman.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Washington and Lahr.
Repossession in the 1600 block of North Gilbert.
Criminal damage at National Street.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Domestic battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting and obstructing in the unit block of South Virginia. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Gray.
Monday:
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Center.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Domestic dispute in the 28100 block of Hegeler, Danville.
Disorderly conduct at County Market, 1628 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Burglary to vehicle at Forest Glen, 20301 E. 900 North, Georgetown.
Missing adult in the 100 block of East 14th, Tilton. Missing is Adam J. Hoopengarner.
Monday:
Criminal trespass in the unit block of Coachlight Drive, Tilton.
