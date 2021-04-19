Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Retail theft at Family Dollar, 2 E. Main.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Robinson.
Assault in the 500 block of North Logan.
Unauthorized use of another’s credit/debit card in the 900 block of Redden.
Battery in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Burglary at Central State Mini Warehouses, 1000 Griggs.
Driving while suspended at Crawford and Main. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Kentucky Avenue.
Criminal damage at Frank’s House of Color, 219 W. Main.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Criminal damage to property in the 19100 block of East 1100 North, Westville.
Violation of an order of protection and violation of bail bond in the 41300 block of Main, East Lynn. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of East North, Ridge Farm.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Spelter, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.