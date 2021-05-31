Incidents reported to police included:
Saturday:
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of Belton. A man was arrested.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 300 block of Porter.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of Sheridan. A man was arrested.
Recovered property at Washington and Chester.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 400 block of Bensyl Avenue.
Theft in the 1200 block of James Place.
Retail theft in the 4100 block of North Vermilion.
Theft in the 1600 block of North Jackson.
Driving while suspended at East Fairchild and North Griffin. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and possession of meth in the 600 block of Jewell. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespassing in the unit block of Beechwood. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Sherman.
Driving while suspended in the unit block of South Virginia Avenue. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Voorhees and Wabash. A woman was arrested.
Sunday:
Driving while license suspended and wanted on a warrant at Jack Flash, 510 N. Gilbert.
Domestic battery at West Woodbury and Harmon.
Battery at Untouchables, 106 Commercial.
Notice to appear at Drip Drop, 801 E. Voorhees.
Saturday:
Burglary in the 2500 block of Georgetown.
Retail theft at Casey’s, 1717 N. State, Westville.
Theft in the 200 block of South Main, Fairmount.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Danville, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 9400 block of East 2100 North, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 500 block of East Attica, Rossville.
Theft in the 1100 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 100 block of Artisian Drive, Potomac.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Henning, Danville.
Driving under the influence and unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon in the 10900 block of Kickapoo Park, Oakwood.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of West Wilson, Henning. A woman was arrested.
Sunday:
Wanted on a warrant at Klinks, 1029 S. South, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
