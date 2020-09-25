Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Theft in the 100 block of Stroup.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of West Seminary.
Battery in the 900 block of Shasta Drive.
Possession of meth in the 500 block of Mikel. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Williams and Stroup. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Edgewood. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery and battery in the 400 block of Oak.
Theft in the 1900 block of Syrcle.
Criminal damage at Fairchild and Fowler.
Theft in the 200 block of North California.
Theft in the 200 block of Tennessee.
No valid drivers license at Griffin and Mabin. A man was arrested.
Deceptive practice and burglary to auto in the 500 block of North Collett.
Friday:
Disorderly conduct at Long’s Trailer Park, 1330 W. Williams.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at El Toro, 619 S. Gilbert, Danville.
Unlawful use of a credit card in the 800 block of Texas Avenue, Danville.
Driving while license suspended at El Toro, 619 S. Gilbert, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 13200 block of Grape Creek, Danville.
Possession of meth in the 100 block of North Market, Hoopeston.
Burglary in the 300 block of South H, Danville.
Driving while license suspended at East Ramp and West Ramp roads, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant, possession of meth, no valid drivers license and no insurance in the 800 block of South Dixie, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Speeding over the limit at Catlin-Homer Road, Fairmount. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass in the 18400 block of East, 1290 North, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
