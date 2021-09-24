Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Recovered property in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon at Grant and Lincoln Park.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of North Griffin. A man was arrested.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Fraud in the 500 block of Dawn Avenue.
Battery at Grove and South Beard.
Theft in the unit block of North Alexander.
Criminal trespassing to property and disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Theft in the 200 block of Prospect.
Driving while revoked at East Williams and North Washington Avenue.
Friday:
Driving while suspended in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Aggravated domestic battery in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Fraud in the 14300 block of East 2400 North, Danville.
Theft in the 3700 block of Illini Avenue, Danville.
Identity theft in the 300 block of East 12th, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East 10th, Danville.
Driving while license revoked at West Harrison and North Franklin.
Friday:
Wanted on a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 1600 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 100 block of East 15th, Georgetown.
