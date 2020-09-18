Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Delaware.
Battery in the 1100 block of Dakota.
Battery in the 500 block of Grant.
Theft in the 600 block of Voorhees.
Missing person in the 700 block of Chandler. Missing is Shakeeya R. Hindmon.
Recovered property in the 800 block of North Franklin.
Unlawful display of fict. Registration at East Main and North Beard. A woman was arrested.
Burglary in the 600 block of Sidell.
Thursday:
Theft in the 100 block of Bryan, Catlin.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Daisy, Danville.
Driving while revoked at Southgate and Hodge, Tilton.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of King, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.