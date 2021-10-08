Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Criminal damage in the 500 block of West Davis.
Assist another agency in the 100 block of North Beard.
Deceptive practices in the unit block of Dodge.
Domestic battery in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at Edgewood and Koehn.
Assist another agency in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm at Williams and Fairweight.
Harassment in the 100 block of Lake.
Driving while suspended at Hazel and Fairchild. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the unit block of East Main.
Criminal trespassing to the 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.
Burglary to an auto in the 1500 block of Georgetown.
Driving while suspended at Griffin and Seminary. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 400 block of West Main.
Theft in the 700 block of May.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1600 block of East Voorhees.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Violation of an order of protection in the 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Theft and criminal damage in the 3900 block of North and 620 East, Rankin.
Theft in the 800 block of Central Avenue, Tilton.
Driving under the influence in the 2500 block of Georgetown, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 13200 block of Hungry Hollow, Danville.
Recovered property at Hungry Hollow and 137 East, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of East State, Fairmount.
Unlawful use of a credit card in the 800 block of Texas Avenue.
Wanted on a warrant in the 3000 block of Georgetown, Westville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of West Elm, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 16100 block of Clingan Lane, Danville. A man was arrested.
