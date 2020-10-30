Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant at Porter and Madison. A woman was arrested.
Aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Assault in the 400 block of South Buchanan.
Wanted on a warrant at Davis and Robinson. A woman was arrested.
Theft at County Market, 2917 N. Vermilion.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1200 block of Perrysville.
Identity theft in the 400 block of Eastgate.
Identity theft at DACC, 2000 E. Main.
Deceptive practice in the 200 block of South Stewart.
Recovered property in the 1200 block of North Gilbert.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wanted on a warrant at the Hopkins County Jail, Madison, Ky. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and deceptive practice at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Criminal damage in the 300 block of North North, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Deceptive practice in the 200 block of North Main, Rankin.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Driving under the influence and driving while restricted at South State and Ridge, Ridge Farm.
Missing person in the 200 block of Hegeler Avenue, Danville.
Violation of probation in the 500 block of Vance Lane, Danville.
Fraud in the 100 block of South Orr, Sidell.
Assault in the unit block of Eastgate Drive, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
