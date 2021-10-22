Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
Burglary to business in the 500 block of West Williams.
Wanted on a warrant and battery in the 400 block of Love. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Griggs and Harvey. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 900 block of Colfax.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Marion.
No valid driver’s license in the 400 block of Plum. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Newell.
Driving while suspended at Vermilion and Fairchild. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no FOID in the 1600 block of Edgewood. Two arrests were made.
Driving while suspended at Main and Illinois. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Aggravated battery in the 100 block of Tennessee.
Aggravated battery in the 500 block of North Vermilion. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Residential burglary and theft in the 300 block of Elizabeth.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Commercial.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Oak.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of North Griffin.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of North Griffin.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Pries.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East 7th, Tilton.
Burglary to auto in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute at Route 1 and Mann’s Chapel Road, Rossville.
Fraud in the 14800 block of East and 400 North, Ridge Farm.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 100 block of East Clyde, Fairmount.
Criminal damage to property at Route 9 and Route 49, Rankin.
Domestic battery in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville.
Deceptive practices in the 100 block of Jones, Danville.
Driving while suspended at Route 150 and South Seymour, Oakwood.
Fleeing and eluding at Pearl and Stone, Georgetown.
Wanted on a warrant at Route 1 and East 3100 N, Danville.
