Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Harmon.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Driving after suspension at Wakely and Campbell.
Wanted on a warrant at the Boys & Girls Club, 850 N. Griffin. A man was arrested.
Recovered property in the 600 block of East Fairchild.
Forgery in the 800 block of North Griffin.
Aggravated battery with a firearm at Wayne and Florida.
Theft in the 700 block of Oak.
Violation of an order of protection and telephone harassment in the 2700 block of Townway.
Burglary in the 100 block of North Beard.
Wanted on a warrant at North and Pine. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Todd’s Auto Body, 4 E. Southgate. A man was arrested.
Theft from a motor vehicle at Lowe’s, 3636 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Campbell Lane. A man was arrested.
Stolen vehicle in the unit block of Tennessee.
Domestic battery in the unit block of North State.
Burglary at the Downtown Tap, 118 VanBuren.
Residential burglary in the 900 block of Lorraine.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant (X2) at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Death investigation in the 200 block of South Ranch, Westville.
Theft of mislaid/lost property in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Parkview Court, Hoopeston.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 700 block of Mill, Georgetown.
Forgery/theft in the 900 block of Dixie Highway, Hoopeston.
