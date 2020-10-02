Danville - Orval W. Mathis, 82, of Danville, passed away at 6:43 a.m. EDT Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Waters of Covington in Covington, Indiana. He was born July 9, 1938 in Rossville, Illinois the son of the late Gladys Mathis. Orval married Patsy K. Brown on April 21, 1986 in Newpo…