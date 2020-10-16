Incidents reported to police included:

Danville

Thursday:

Aggravated domestic battery in the 100 block of North State.

Telephone harassment in the 1600 block of West Williams.

Aggravated battery at Downtown Tap, 118 Van Buren. A woman was arrested.

Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of West Seminary.

Driving while suspended at Van Buren and Lauhoff. A woman was issued a notice to appear.

Theft in the 900 block of Chadwick.

Criminal damage to O’Brien’s Tavern, 800 E. Main.

Friday:

Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Theft at Jimmy Johns, 3100 block of North Vermilion.

Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of North Gilbert.

Vermilion County

Thursday:

Domestic battery in the 600 block of Winkler, Danville.

Residential burglary in the 500 block of South Summitt, Rossville.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.

