Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 100 block of North State.
Telephone harassment in the 1600 block of West Williams.
Aggravated battery at Downtown Tap, 118 Van Buren. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of West Seminary.
Driving while suspended at Van Buren and Lauhoff. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Theft in the 900 block of Chadwick.
Criminal damage to O’Brien’s Tavern, 800 E. Main.
Friday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft at Jimmy Johns, 3100 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of North Gilbert.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Winkler, Danville.
Residential burglary in the 500 block of South Summitt, Rossville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
