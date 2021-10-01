Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Harassment by electronic communications in the 800 block of Commercial.
Harassment by electronic communications in the 700 block of Commercial.
Identity theft in the unit block of South Griffin.
Burglary to reside in the 800 block of Sherman.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the 200 block of West Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Deceptive practices in the 3600 block of Tuttle.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) in the 1800 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1800 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Aggravated discharge of firearm in the 900 block of May.
Wanted on a warrant and resisting arrest in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Driving while license revoked at Fowler and Clyman avenues.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1200 block of Grant.
Friday:
Wanted on a warrant at Robinson and West Fairchild.
Wanted on a warrant at Michigan Avenue and East Williams.
No valid driver’s license in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Wanted on a warrant and no valid driver’s license at East Main and Tennessee Avenue.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Theft in the 100 block of West Lake, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North, Bismarck.
Domestic dispute in the 2200 block of Georgetown.
Fraud in the 3600 block of Artesian, Armstrong.
Domestic battery in the 1900 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Theft of firearm in the 100 block of Kist, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 5800 block of US Route 150, Oakwood.
Friday:
Possession of meth and possession at the 215 mile marker of I-74.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.