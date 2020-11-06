Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Battery in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Thursday:
Theft in the 400 block of North Jackson.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Kentucky.
Criminal damage to property in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Residential burglary in the 1000 block of North Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and Crawford. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of Oak. A woman was arrested.
Public indecency in the 400 block of West Fairchild.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Tillman.
Friday:
Criminal damage in the 1100 block of Koehn Drive.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Domestic battery at Lawndale Drive and Hegeler Avenue.
Resisting and obstructing a police officer, criminal trespass to property and criminal damage to property in the 600 blcok fo Winckler.
Theft in the 1100 block of South State, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.