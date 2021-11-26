Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Shadowlawn.
Theft in the unit block of Stroup.
Domestic dispute in the 600 block of Don Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of North Griffin.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Greenwood.
Theft in the 900 block of James Place.
Theft in the 2600 block of North Vermilion.
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of East Harrison. A man was arrested.
Friday:
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Criminal trespass in the 500 block of North Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at the Champaign County Jail, Urbana.
Driving while license suspended at Georgetown and Southgate, Tilton.
Stolen vehicle in the 300 block of McKibben, Rossville.
Friday:
Criminal damage in the 1100 block of East 8th, Tilton.
