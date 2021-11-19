Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Driving while suspended at Bowman and Main. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Theft and forgery in the unit block of East South.
Fraud in the unit block of Shorewood Drive.
Retail theft in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Retail theft in the 3700 block of North Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
No valid driver’s license at English and Glenwood. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Oak.
Driving under the influence in the 2700 block of North Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Burglary in the unit block of Bismark.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1600 block of Oak. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Friday:
Fleeing and eluding at Tennessee and Cleveland avenues.
Telephone harassment in the 600 block of Bryan.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Wanted on a warrant at East Fairchild and Moore.
Domestic battery in the 800 block of Grant.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Criminal damage in the 5200 block of Cedar, Georgetown.
Theft and criminal trespass in the 15500 block of Grape Creek, Danville.
No valid driver’s license at West 16th and Wayne, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Elm, Allerton.
Aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon in the unit block of Lee, Oakwood.
Stolen vehicle in the 5700 block of Route 1, Georgetown.
Financial exploitation of the elderly in the 16300 block of Clingan Lane, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A ma.n was arrested.
Driving while suspended and obstructing at 206 mile marker of I-74
