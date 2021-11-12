Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wanted on a warrant at Bowman and Griggs. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Delaware and Utah. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while intoxicated at Vermilion and Lakeshore. A man was arrested.
Retail theft in the 1200 block of East Main.
Criminal damage to property in the 2000 block of East Main.
Theft in the 1400 block of East English.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Commercial and Florida.
Theft in the 800 block of Texas.
Retail theft in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Possession of another’s debit card with the intent to defraud in the 100 block of West Main.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Motor vehicle theft in the 100 block of East 15th, Georgetown.
Residential burglary in the 20600 block of North 1970 East, Danville.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Hegeler Avenue.
