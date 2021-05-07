Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Retail theft at Dollar General, 100 N. Griffin. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 800 block of Harmon.
Illegal dumping in the 1100 block of Harmon.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Recovered property at the PSB, 2 E. South.
Disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, fleeing and eluding a police officer in the 200 block of Chester. A woman was arrested.
Driving under the influence at Vermilion and Voorhees. A man was arrested.
No valid driver’s license in the 1100 block of Fowler. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Driving while suspended at Maple Leaf and Vermilion, Catlin. A man was arrested.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 500 block of Thompson, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 100 block of Batestown, Danville.
Driving while suspended in the 200 block of South Oakwood, Oakwood. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while revoked and leaving the scene of an accident at Mike’s Grill, 2006 Route 1, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
