Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of Giddings. A man was arrested.
Prowler in the 200 block of Grace.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South State.
Deceptive practices in the 300 block of North Griffin.
Driving while suspended in the 1500 block of Fairchild. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Fraud and forgery in the unit block of East South.
Theft in the unit block of North California.
Criminal damage in the 1100 block of North Bowman.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Shasta.
Telephone harassment in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Chandler.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of Sherman. A man was arrested.
Deceptive practices in the unit block of Country Club Drive.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of North Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Driving while revoked in the 1300 block of East Voorhees. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 900 block of Shasta. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at North Gilbert and West Fairchild. A woman was arrested.
Battery in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Driving under the influence in the 600 block of North Hazel. A man was arrested.
Thursday:
No valid license at South State and Michigan, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at State and Michigan, Westville.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Woodland Hills Drive, Bismarck.
Wanted on a warrant and possession of a controlled substance at Family Dollar, 1608 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Identity theft in the 600 block of North Chicago, Rossville.
Wanted on a warrant at Mach One, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Mach One, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass in the 14000 block of East and 400 North, Indianola. A man was arrested.
Attempted aggravated battery to a police officer, driving while suspended, threat to a police officer, fleeing and eluding a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, and unlawful use of a weapon in the 10800 block of Catlin-Indianola Road, Catlin. A man was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.