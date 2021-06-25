Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Driving while suspended in the 100 block of East Seminary. A man was arrested.
Retail theft in the unit block of East West Newell.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Theft of medication in the 1600 block of Oak.
Theft of lost property in the unit block of Grand Circle.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Robinson. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property in the 500 block of North Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Unlawful use of a weapon in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of South Virginia.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1700 block of Deerwood. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1200 block of Garden Drive. A woman was arrested.
Burglary in the 600 block of Jewell.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while suspended at Crestview and Bowman. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 1600 block of West Williams.
Residential burglary in the 1400 block of East English.
Driving while revoked and fake license plates at Bowman and Voorhees. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of East Voorhees.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Assault and disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Blackford, Danville.
Aggravated battery to a police officer and assault in the 1100 block of Savannah Court, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Stop arm violation in the 13400 block of Hawbuck, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville.
Criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Danville.
Residential burglary in the 200 block of Gilbert, Rossville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of South State, Westville.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 1700 block of Batestown, Danville.
Aggravated assault at Georgetown and Woodlawn, Danville.
Theft in the 19900 block of East 3300 North, Rossville.
Telephone harassment in the 28100 block of Potomac-Collison Road, Potomac.
Friday:
Driving after suspension at Georgetown and East Ross Lane, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at Route 150 and South Henning, Danville.
Driving while suspended in the 100 block of East Ross Lane, Tilton.
Possession of meth at Georgetown and East 14th, Tilton.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at Georgetown and Arlington Drive, Danville.
Criminal trespass in the 3700 block of Catlin-Homer, Fairmount.
