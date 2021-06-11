Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Harvey.
Theft in the 2700 block of Townway.
Theft at Robinson Auto Body in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Criminal trespassing to property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth in the unit block of South Buchanan. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Sunset Ridge and Crestview.
Aggravated battery, criminal trespass to property and theft in the 300 block of North Walnut.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Forrest.
Residential burglary and criminal damage in the 1000 block of Belton Drive.
Friday:
Reckless discharge at Meade Park, 200 S. Kansas Ave.
Tavern incident at Shovelhead, 12 College.
Domestic battery at Casey’s, 2101 E. Main.
Thursday:
Criminal damage in the 200 block of Illinois, Westville.
Identity theft in the 2400 block of North Bowman, Danville.
Aggravated battery in the 300 block of Blackford, Danville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville.
Criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Theft in the 7000 block of North and 600 East, Sidell.
Wanted on a warrant at the Hoopeston Police Department.
Friday:
Driving after suspension at East Ramp and West Ramp, Tilton.
Driving after suspension at South State and Topham, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at North Logan Avenue and West Main, Danville.
